Uttar Pradesh govt plans e-commerce booster shot for the MSME sector

To propel the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and enhance their competitiveness, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is planning to interconnect 155 industrial clusters with a dedicated e-commerce (e-com) platform.

This strategic move is expected to benefit over 50,000 industrial and manufacturing units of these clusters, administered by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). The dedicated e-com portal is being developed by the UPSIDA, and will connect raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and finished goods vendors operating out of these 155 clusters.

Reducing reliance on external suppliers and cutting costs, the proposed e-marketplace can facilitate direct business-to business transactions, fostering trade and business alliances among the UP-based units.

“The e-market is a step towards realising the ‘Make in UP’ vision. By fostering a robust industrial ecosystem, we aim to make UP a global manufacturing hub,” UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayur Maheshwari said.

He noted that the e-marketplace, which is under the testing phase before launch, would help UP-based industries to save about Rs 20,000 crore in logistics and warehousing costs.

The project is also aimed at contributing to the flagship trillion-dollar economy agenda of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

The UPSIDA’s digital platform will enhance trade among the state industries, which is expected to catalyse the industrial growth, generate fresh jobs, and increase goods and services tax (GST) kitty by 7-10 per cent.

Also, by promoting local sourcing and reducing logistics costs, the e-market will strengthen UP’s economy, streamline procurement processes, and improve transparency. The e-market will also take on board units engaged in packaging and marketing activities to offer a complete industrial value chain of services to clients.

At the same time, the UP government is increasing the industrial land bank, with a target to amass over 150,000 acres for industrial and infrastructure development. Of this, UP agencies already have 54,000 acres and the rest remains to be acquired.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the UP development authorities to expedite the process of land acquisition for allotment to private investors.

The land bank will be created by the UPSIDA, Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.

The state is targeting to expand the land bank to 82,000 acres by the end of 2024-25. Later, it will be increased to 150,000 acres.

Nearly 21,751 acres of land was acquired in the first six months (Apr-Sep) FY25.