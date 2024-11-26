Acme Solar drops after PAT tumbles over 60% in Q2 FY25

Acme Solar Holdings declined 5.34% to Rs 244.50 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 60.4% to Rs 15.30 crore on 19.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 259.59 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 76.5% YoY to Rs 18.15 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 256 crore, registering the de-growth of 20.74% as compared with Rs 323 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. In Q2 FY25, EBITDA margin has reduced marginally on a y-o-y basis on account of increase in manpower expenses and its allocation towards a lower asset base due to 369 MW asset monetized in H2 FY24.

On Half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 86.21% to Rs 16.68 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 120.96 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 17.76% YoY to Rs 569.23 crore during the quarter.

Capacity utilization factor has increased from 23.3% in H1FY24 to 24.6% in H1FY25 owing to initiatives focused on preventive and predictive maintenance. Plant availability has improved from 99.2% in H1FY24 to 99.3% in H1FY25. The company said that the implementation of dry cleaning robots streamlined the process of module cleaning and enhanced operational performance.

The scrip debuted into the stock market on 13 November 2024. The counter was listed at Rs 259, exhibiting a discount of 10.38% to the issue price of Rs 289.

ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News