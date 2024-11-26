Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EaseMyTrip.com opens new office in Mumbai

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
EaseMyTrip.com today announced the launch of its new office in Mumbai, marking a significant expansion of its presence in India's financial capital. Located at Skyline Icon in Andheri East, the new facility reinforces EaseMyTrip's commitment to serving its growing customer base in Western India. The state-of-the-art office, spanning the entire 4th floor of Skyline Icon, has been strategically designed to enhance the company's capabilities in corporate travel management, B2B services, MICE operations, and holiday packages. This expansion comes as part of EaseMyTrip's strategic growth initiative to strengthen its physical presence in key metropolitan markets.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

