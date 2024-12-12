Adani Green soars after commissioning 250-MW solar project

Adani Green Energy jumped 6.52% to Rs 1,223 after its step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five, commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid, Jodhpur District in Rajasthan.

With the commissioning of this plant, AGELs total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,434 MW.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.81% to Rs 276 crore despite a 37.55% increase in net sales to Rs 3,033 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

