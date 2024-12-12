Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DCM Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Shubham Polyspin Ltd, Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and Umang Dairies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 December 2024.

DCM Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 118.03 at 12-Dec-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2408 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 31.84. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9876 shares in the past one month.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd spiked 14.52% to Rs 409.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd spurt 11.89% to Rs 169.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd exploded 11.76% to Rs 119. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11593 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

