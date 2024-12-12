TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark

To provide IT infrastructure services

Tata Consultancy Services has extended its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second largest mobile operator in the Danish market, to provide ITIS managed services, handling TnDK's IT infrastructure from its delivery centre in Europe over the next five years.

Over the past six years, TCS has deployed its Machine First Delivery Model to modernize the IT infrastructure of TnDK, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers. Extending this partnership, TCS' cutting-edge automation technologies will continue to deliver significant operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure.

