Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark

TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To provide IT infrastructure services

Tata Consultancy Services has extended its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second largest mobile operator in the Danish market, to provide ITIS managed services, handling TnDK's IT infrastructure from its delivery centre in Europe over the next five years.

Over the past six years, TCS has deployed its Machine First Delivery Model to modernize the IT infrastructure of TnDK, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers. Extending this partnership, TCS' cutting-edge automation technologies will continue to deliver significant operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

Tech recap 2024: Apple MacBook Air M3 to HP Spectre x360, top five laptops

Bajaj Housing Finance shares decline 6% as 3-month anchor lock-in ends

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story