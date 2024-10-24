Adani Total Gas spurts after Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 178 cr

Adani Total Gas rallied 7.82% to Rs 755.25 after the company's standalone net profit increased 6.15% to Rs 178.11 crore in Q2 FY25 as comapred with Rs 167.79 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.66% YoY to Rs 1,315.49 crore in Q2 FY25, on account of higher volume and sales realization.

Profit before tax was at Rs 239.88 crore in Q2 FY25, up 6.60% as against Rs 225.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA rose 8% YoY to Rs 313 crore in Q2 FY25, supported by volume growth due to infrastructure expansion and operational efficiency.

Total sales volume jumped 15% to Rs 242 million metric standard cubic metric (MMSCM) in Q2 FY25 as against 211 MMSCM in Q2 FY24.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales increased 19% YoY to Rs 162 MMSCM while piped natural gas (PNG) sales rose 7% YoY to Rs 80 MMSCM during the period under review.

In September24, ATGL secured the largest global financing in Indias City Gas Distribution Business of $375 million to accelerate network infrastructure development program.

During Q2FY25, company added 18 new CNG stations increasing the number to 577. The company has commissioned its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) retail outlet in Tiruppur, while two more are under construction in Dahej and Mundra.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 12.59% to Rs 355.20 crore on 10.36% rise in revenue to Rs 2,552.59 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas, said, ATGL has reported healthy operational and financial performance during the quarter. Our business is closely aligned with Indias energy transition goals which we are delivering by providing cleaner and greener energy solutions to all our consumers. We now reach over 9 lakh consumers through our piped gas network supplying uninterrupted piped natural gas.

We have commissioned our first LNG station for the transportation segment and progressing towards covering key highway networks aiding Indias decarburization march. Following the recent reduction in APM gas allocation, which caters to auto CNG and home PNG consumers, we are closely monitoring the situation and given our diversified gas sourcing portfolio, we will ensure a calibrated pricing approach to balance the interest of our consumers

Adani Total Gas is one of India's leading private players in developing city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

