Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 3427.82 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 161.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 141.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 3427.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3196.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3427.823196.0610.459.15186.38165.68-249.56-201.30-161.45-141.43

