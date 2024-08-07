Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 2985.99 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 48.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 2985.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2987.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2985.992987.1515.6012.20330.90258.06-12.09-65.20-8.97-48.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp