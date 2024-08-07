Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 2985.99 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 48.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 2985.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2987.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2985.992987.15 0 OPM %15.6012.20 -PBDT330.90258.06 28 PBT-12.09-65.20 81 NP-8.97-48.60 82
