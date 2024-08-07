Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 27.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 27.50% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.090.9198.1796.701.070.881.070.881.020.80

