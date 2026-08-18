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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1352, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1352, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24205.55. The Sensex is at 77377.46, down 0.45%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has slipped around 2.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38652.65, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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