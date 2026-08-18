Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1352, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1352, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24205.55. The Sensex is at 77377.46, down 0.45%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has slipped around 2.31% in last one month.