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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index lingers around 2-month low

The dollar index is staying largely steady on Tuesday morning in Asia amid fading expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike following a string of weak US economic data. Data released last week showed US retail sales and consumer sentiment declined, while inflation readings remained subdued. Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Feds July meeting and comments from Chairman Kevin Warsh at the annual Jackson Hole symposium for further clues on the policy outlook. He dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.56, flat on the day and lingering around a two-month low. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are also relatively steady at $1.1584 and $1.3523 respectively.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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