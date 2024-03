Akzo Nobel India welcomed the actor Yash, as the new brand ambassador for its Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions in India.

Starting this week, fans and paint consumers will witness Yash in a bold avatar as he brings alive the latest 'It's Colourful. It's Powerful' campaign featuring the super-premium Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx offering of the exterior emulsion range. The campaign will be launched across traditional and digital platforms in India

