Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma receives USFDA EIR for Karakhadi API facility

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA EIR for Karakhadi API facility

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)-III facility in Karakhadi, Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted at the API-III facility from 17th March 2025 to 21st March 2025.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 156.89 crore despite a 16.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,769.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals shed 0.78% to Rs 962.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Sensex slides 237 pts; Nifty below 24,800; IT shares slide

India's oilmeal export rises 4% in May-25

Optiemus Infracom jumps after arm partners with OnePlus to manufacture IoT devices in India

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story