Alkyl Amines gains as Q2 PAT soars 74% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Alkyl Amines Chemicals added 2.33% to Rs 2,135.40 after the company reported 74.23% jump in net profit to Rs 47.46 crore on 17.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 414.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 64.33 crore, up by 76.59% from Rs 36.43 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses grew 13.09% YoY to Rs 359.72 crore in September 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 216.14 crore (up 11.75%) while other expenses were at Rs 88.08 crore (down 1.61% YoY) during the period under review.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of aliphatic amines, specialty amines and amine derivatives to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, water treatment, rubber chemical and a variety of industries.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

