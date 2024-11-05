Nifty settles above 24,200; Sensex gains 694 pts; VIX drops 4.08%

The key equity indices ended with substantial gains on Tuesday. The Nifty settled above the 24,200 level after hitting the days low of 23,842.75 in early afternoon trade. Metal and banking stocks advanced while FMCG and media stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 694.39 points or 0.88% to 79,476.63. The Nifty 50 index advanced 217.95 points or 0.91% to 24,213.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.41%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,478 shares rose and 1,471 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.08% to 16.01.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sagility India received bids for 7,81,15,000 shares as against 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (05 November 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times.

More From This Section

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (05 November 2024) and it will close on Thursday (07 November 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 500 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.84% to 9,505.40. The index lost 1.60% in the past trading session.

JSW Steel (up 4.73%), Steel Authority of India (up 4.06%), NMDC (up 3.62%), Tata Steel (up 3.53%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.35%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.17%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.78%), Vedanta (up 2.43%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.26%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.91%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC added 0.57%. The company informed that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for Chhabra Thermal Power Plant.

JSW Steel jumped 4.72%. The company said that its crude steel production declined 1% to 22.81 lakh tonnes in October 2024 as compared with 23.12 lakh tonnes in October 2023.

ABB India slipped 3.36%. The heavy electrical equipment makers net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 21.68% to Rs 440.47 crore on 5.16% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,912.16 crore in Q3 CY24 over Q2 CY23.

Procter & Gamble Health rallied 5.12% after the companys net profit jumped 25.56% to Rs 82.33 crore on 2.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 313.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Angel One added 0.96%. The company said that its client base jumped 57.8% to 28.06 million in October 2024 as compared with 17.78 million in October 2023.

KEC International declined 1.66%. The company has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporations (IRCTC) added 1.71% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 4.47% to Rs 307.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 7.21% to Rs 1,064 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 992.40 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility slipped 3.78%. The company reported 6.32% rise in net profit to Rs 240.71 crore on an 11.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,135.83 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Bata India added 1.28% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.89% to Rs 51.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 33.99 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Gland Pharma surged 13.46% after the companys net profit increased 9.39% to Rs 281.71 crore on 5.18% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,062.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

JK Paper shed 0.44%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 57.84% to Rs 128.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 305.68 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,682.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Saregama India dropped 4.75% after the companys consolidated net profit decreased 6.65% to Rs 44.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 48.10 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations surged 40.31% YoY to Rs 241.83 crore during the quarter.

Raymond declined 2.73% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 62.4% to Rs 60.03 crore despite of 122.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,044.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Veefin Solutions jumped 4.94% after the company announced the acquisition of 50% stake in Singapore-based GenAI company Walnut in an all-cash deal.

K.P. Energy gained 4.27% after it received new EPC orders aggregating to 1,003.7 MW from KPI Green Energy for the development of renewable energy projects.

Solar Industries India rose 1% after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 887 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supplying of SME explosives, LDC explosives and initiating systems for blasting of overburden.

Tilaknagar Industries soared 15.21% after the firms consolidated net profit surged 57.21% to Rs 58.23 crore on 9.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 823.32 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Global Markets:

Most European and Asian shares advanced on Tuesday as investors prepared for the U.S. presidential election and a possible interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this week.

Chinese markets were buoyed by strong business activity data. Investors are also closely monitoring the meeting of China's National People's Congress this week, anticipating further clues on fiscal spending.

Regional markets took a neutral stance following a negative session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 declined 0.28%, the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.33% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.61%.

The US Federal Reserve's meeting is scheduled for this week, with a 25 basis point rate cut widely expected, following a 50 basis point cut in September.

Third-quarter earnings have delivered mixed results, with a slew of middling big-tech earnings reported last week. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell 2% after missing operating earnings estimates. In contrast, data software firm Palantir Technologies Inc. rallied nearly 13% in after-market trading as its earnings surpassed expectations.

Dollar Tree Inc. rose 6.3% after announcing that CEO Rick Dreiling would resign, and Chief Operating Officer Michael Creedon Jr. would take over on an interim basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News