Australian markets edge up modestly

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.40 percent to 7,982.40 after two days of declines. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.38 percent to 8,187.70.
Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$6.009 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was up from the downwardly revised A$5.425 billion surplus in June (originally A$5.589 billion).
Exports were up 0.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.4 percent increase in the previous month (originally 1.7 percent).
Imports fell 0.8 percent on month after adding a downwardly revised 0.4 percent a month earlier (originally 0.5 percent).
