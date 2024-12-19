Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amit Shah to chair high-level security meeting on J&K today

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over a crucial high-level security meeting in the national capital today. The meeting will primarily address significant security challenges, with a particular focus on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the key attendees are Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Senior officials such as Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, senior Army officers, the Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and top officials from Jammu and Kashmir, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, are also slated to participate.

The gathering aims to review existing strategies and explore measures to ensure peace and stability in the region. This meeting comes nearly five months after a similar high-level security review was chaired by Amit Shah on June 16 in New Delhi.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

