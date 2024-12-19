Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Enviro Infra rises after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Enviro Infra Engineer jumped 3.52% to Rs 354.50 after the company surged 180.38% to Rs 35.58 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 12.69 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 77.82% YoY to Rs 213.01 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 189.86% to Rs 49.74 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2024 as compared with Rs 17.16 crore posted in the quarter ended 30th September 2023.

Total expenses increased 65% to Rs 171.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 104.12 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 86.32 crore (up 30.37% YoY), stores, spares and tools consumed and hiring of equipment & machinery stood at Rs 1.50 crore (up 28.21% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 10.90 crore (up 35.74% YoY) during the period under review.

On half yearly basis, the company consolidated net profit surged 101.37% to Rs 66.35 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 32.95 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 50.09% YoY to Rs 418.19 crore in Q2 FY25.

Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

