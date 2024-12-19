Interarch Building gains on inking pact with JSPL

Interarch Building advanced 2.76% to Rs 1,735.40 after the company announced strategic partnership with Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) to promote the use of steel as preferred material.

This partnership aims to transform Indias urban infrastructure by promoting the use of steel as the preferred material for multi-story buildings, data centres, and heavy structures.

This collaboration combines Interarchs expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing and project management with JSPLs advanced manufacturing facilities, aiming to develop high-performance steel solutions and promote sustainable urban development.

Steel is the preferred material for modern urban construction due to its speed, strength, flexibility, and sustainability. The partnership between Interarch and JSPL combines Interarchs expertise in PEB construction with JSPLs advanced steel production capabilities to meet these demands.

Arvind Nanda, founder and managing director of Interarch Building Products, said: Our partnership with Jindal Steel & Power marks a significant step in transforming Indias urban landscape. By enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of construction, we aim to support Indias vision for smarter, safer cities.

Ajay Agarwal, EVP and construction material business, Jindal Steel & Power, added, This strategic partnership with Interarch underscores our commitment to transforming Indias urban infrastructure. By integrating our high-quality, innovative steel solutions with Interarchs engineering expertise, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainable, future-ready construction practices that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving nation.

Interarch Building Products (IBPL), promoted by Arvind Nanda and Gautam Suri, is one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.

Jindal Steel & Power is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors. The scrip declined 1.99% to Rs 913 on the BSE.

