Angel One Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 11/- sh

Angel One reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 260.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.2% YoY to Rs 1,262.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Total income rose 19.1% to Rs 1263.80 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,060.84 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys net profit and total income dropped 33.5% and 16.6% respectively in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 387.32 crore, registering (YoY) growth of 10.3%, but a (QoQ) decline of 32.2%.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 414 crore (up 14% YoY and down 31% QoQ). EBDAT margin came in at 42% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 49.9% recorded in Q2 FY25 and 44% posted in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, the company added 2.1 million clients, marking a 30.3% decrease compared to the previous quarter. However, its total client base grew to 29.5 million, representing a 7.4% increase quarter-on-quarter.

On a notional basis, the average daily turnover (ADTO) for Q3 FY25 was Rs 40,00,000 crore, representing a decline of 11.8% compared to the previous quarter.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said, Indias capital market remains on a growth trajectory, reflecting increasing trust among retail investors. The evolving regulatory landscape has fostered greater client confidence, ensuring long-term retention and participation. While a few regulations introduced this quarter caused a temporary industry-wide impact, we are confident that our aggressive client acquisition strategy, coupled with the normalisation of client activity, will drive renewed growth momentum in the coming quarters.

We continued to investin the SuperApp, which is becoming the preferred digital product for clients. This quarter, we launched the beta version of the insurance journey on the SuperApp, further strengthening our client relationships. We also secured regulatory approvals to launch our mutual fund and portfolio management services under Angel One Asset Management Ltd. and Angel One Wealth Ltd., respectively, advancing our transformation into a comprehensive non-banking financial services platform.

Our focus remains on achieving sustainable growth while maintaining strong controls over unit economics. Our digital model enables economies of scale with superior LTVs, allowing us to sustain robust profitability metrics in a dynamic external environment.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared the first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs 11 per share on equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share, as of the record date. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors, will be Tuesday, 21 January 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 12 February 2025.

Additionally, the companys board has appointed Ambarish Kenghe as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective on or before 06 March 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The scrip declined 2.54% to Rs 2,381.95 on the BSE.

