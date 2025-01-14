Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q3 PAT falls 29% sequentially

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,218.40 after the company's standalone net profit dropped 29% to Rs 3.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5.24 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 14.34% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 146.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit soared by 520%, increasing from Rs 0.60 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged by 182.6% YoY, rising from Rs 51.90 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 3.69 crore during the quarter, down 47.5% QoQ and up 596.2% YoY.

Total expenses stood at Rs 143.44 crore in the third quarter of FY25 (up 18.11% QoQ and up 177.1% YoY). Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 173.33 crore (up 45.7% QoQ and up 286.8% YoY) and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 4.67 crore (up 10.6% QoQ and up 81% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 15.81 crore in 9M FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.05 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 416.30 crore in 9M FY25, registering a growth of 210.2% year on year.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

