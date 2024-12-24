Arihant Superstructures acquires additional 11 acres land adjoining to World Villas at Karjat

Arihant Superstructures announced the acquisition of additional 11 acres of Land adjoining to World Villas located Off Old-Mumbai-Pune Highway, Opposite to ND Film Studios at Chowk-Karjat Road.

The Property would be used for expanding the existing Layout of the Residential part of the project by adding more Villas. This acquisition would expand the Development to 88 acres at a location which falls under the Navi Mumbai Airport region of Mumbai 3.0 and is a 30 minute drive from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport & MTHL Sea Link which connects to South Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai-MMR is one of the fastest growing Real Estate markets in India with multi-fold growth in infrastructure projects such as MTHL, Navi Mumbai International Airport, SEZs, Industrial Parks and Corporate Parks which are expected to add 1 million jobs over the next decade, leading to growing requirement for residential units.

