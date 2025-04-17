Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys announces acquisitions in consulting and cybersecurity space

Infosys announces acquisitions in consulting and cybersecurity space

Both the acquisitions are expected to close during the first quarter of financial year 2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing conditions

Infosys

While giving the rationale for the acquisition, Infosys said that the company is witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services major Infosys announced the acquisition of MRE Consulting for a consideration of $36 million. The company also announced the acquisition of The Missing Link, a cybersecurity services specialist firm, for a sum of A$98 million.
 
MRE Consulting, a Houston-headquartered firm, is a technology and business consulting service provider. This strategic investment brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector.
 
This acquisition will give access to 200 professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience in energy/commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) platforms and ecosystems.
 
While giving the rationale for the acquisition, Infosys said that the company is witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM).
 
 
The second acquisition is of The Missing Link, an Australian cybersecurity services specialist firm with capabilities across the full stack of cyber solutions. This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys’ cybersecurity capabilities, while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital transformation journey.

Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team, and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC), adding to the network of Infosys’ global cyber defence centres.
 
Both the acquisitions are expected to close during the first quarter of financial year 2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing conditions.
 
Additionally, the company also announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested in the Infosys-led joint venture HIPUS, enhancing Infosys’ presence in Japan. MHI is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence, and has established corporations like Hitachi Ltd, Panasonic Corporation and Pasona.
 
HIPUS, in which Infosys owns a majority stake, was set up in 2019 to drive high-quality, end-to-end procurement processes along with sourcing and category expertise, leveraging next-generation digital platforms for Japanese corporations. MHI has been a longstanding customer of HIPUS and has now expanded the collaboration by acquiring a 2 per cent stake from Infosys. Through this investment, MHI aims to further explore new business opportunities in the region.
   

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

