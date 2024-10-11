Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging as L-1 bidder for BMC project worth Rs 918 crore

Ashoka Buildcon added 1.68% to Rs 248.35 after the company announced that it has been declared as the lowest (L-1) bidder by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for a project worth Rs 918 crore.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company informed that it had submitted bid for the Project to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further to apprise that the company has been declared as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the said project. The quoted bid price for the project is Rs 918 crore.

The project involves constructing a flyover at the T-junction on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Mumbai's M/E Ward. The project has to be executed within a period of 30 months.