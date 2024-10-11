Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging as L-1 bidder for BMC project worth Rs 918 crore

Ashoka Buildcon rises after emerging as L-1 bidder for BMC project worth Rs 918 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashoka Buildcon added 1.68% to Rs 248.35 after the company announced that it has been declared as the lowest (L-1) bidder by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for a project worth Rs 918 crore.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company informed that it had submitted bid for the Project to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further to apprise that the company has been declared as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the said project. The quoted bid price for the project is Rs 918 crore.

The project involves constructing a flyover at the T-junction on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Mumbai's M/E Ward. The project has to be executed within a period of 30 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 40.8 crore in Q1 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 16.4 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income jumped 22% YoY to Rs 1,900.8 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

Bangladesh likely to retain power purchase pact with Gautam Adani

Left govt 'defensive' on harassment incidents in Hema Committee report: UDF

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; Financials drag 1%

US concerned about China's risky sea actions, Blinken warns ASEAN

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story