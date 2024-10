From Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Ashoka Buildcon has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation project. The quoted bid price for the project is Rs.918.00 crore, excl. GST.

The project entails the construction of flyover Arm1 Arm-2 at T Junction on Sion Panvel Highway Maharashtra Nagar in M/E Ward.

