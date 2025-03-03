Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Astrazeneca Pharma India added 2.08% to Rs 6846.10 after the company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab solution.

Through this approval, Durvalumab in combination with Tremelimumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

The receipt of this permission paves way for the marketing of Durvalumab solution for infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Imfinzi) in India for the specified additional indication.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

The companys standalone net profit surged to Rs 54.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44% to Rs 440.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 305.79 crore in Q3 FY24.

