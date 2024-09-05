Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Titan Company were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,235, a premium of 89.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,145.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 53.60 points or 0.21% to 25,145.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.18% to 14.21.

Reliance Industries , HDFC Bank and Titan Company were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

