Australian markets eked out modest gains, led by energy stocks with Santos and Woodside adding 2-3 percent.

Sigma Healthcare shares soared nearly 25 percent after the competition regulator approved the company's A$8.8 billion ($5.8 billion) merger with pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.33 percent to 8,226.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.30 percent higher at 8,481.60.

Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$4.609 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Exports were down 4.3 percent on month to A$40.827 billion after easing 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Imports slumped 3.1 percent on month to A$36.219 billion after also slipping 0.2 percent a month earlier.

