Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets bounce after trade data

Chinese markets bounce after trade data

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data offset concerns over the impact of Trump's policies on international trade, immigration and other key issues.

The dollar saw a modest pullback in Asian session, oil prices fluctuated, and gold recovered some ground after falling sharply in the previous session as focus shifted to interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve due later in the day.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.57 percent to 3,470.66 as official data showed China's exports expanded the most in more than two years in October.

Exports grew 12.7 percent on a yearly basis, following an increase of 2.4 percent in September, customs data revealed. Shipments were forecast to climb only 5.0 percent.

On the other hand, imports dropped 2.3 percent annually after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month due to weaker domestic demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Despite chaos, West Asia remains positive for engineering companies

Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM calls for strengthening of MII governance framework

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story