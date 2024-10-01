Australian markets fall notably after mixed economic data

Australian markets fell notably, with miners and banks leading losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.74 percent to 8,208.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.66 percent at 8,481.90.

Investors reacted to mixed economic data, with retail sales rebounding by more than expected in August while the manufacturing sector's deterioration worsened in September.

Qantas Airways tumbled 3.4 percent after an announcement that it will buy a 25 percent stake in Virgin Australia from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

REA Group shares jumped 4.9 percent after the property listing firm said it would no longer seek to buy British property portal Rightmove.