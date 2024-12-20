Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian stocks at three month low

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Australia stocks fell on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Discretionary, Financials and Gold sectors led shares lower. Tepid cues from US market and weak metal prices also weighed on the sentiments. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.24 percent to 8,067 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.17 percent lower at 8,316.70. The ASX200 fell to its lowest level since September as selling stayed in place following the US Federal Reserve's decision to revise down its expectations for interest rate cuts in 2025. Metal prices turned weak with COMEX Copper lingering around three week low.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

