Auto stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 1025.77 points or 2.04% at 51237.32 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.88%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.08%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 2.89%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.89%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 2.56%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.35%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.04%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.01%), and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.72%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.32%), turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.76 or 0.23% at 74846.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.29% at 22709.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.9 points or 0.57% at 47540.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.9 points or 0.75% at 14274.82.

On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 912 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

