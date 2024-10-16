Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.08% to Rs 12815.53 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 31.42% to Rs 1385.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2020.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 12815.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10584.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12815.5310584.67 21 OPM %16.1820.12 -PBDT2397.362675.84 -10 PBT2299.092584.02 -11 NP1385.442020.05 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

SCO meet: EAM Jaishankar signs eight key outcome documents in Islamabad

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of unsold players after auction

LIVE news: EAM Jaishankar thanks Pakistan's leadership for hospitality as he departs from Islamabad

People in Punjab fear dispute with Canada endangers work, study plans

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story