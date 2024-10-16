Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.08% to Rs 12815.53 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto declined 31.42% to Rs 1385.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2020.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 12815.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10584.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12815.5310584.6716.1820.122397.362675.842299.092584.021385.442020.05

