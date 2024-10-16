Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 12.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 811.84 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 12.87% to Rs 171.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 811.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 735.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales811.84735.87 10 OPM %27.5726.05 -PBDT244.51226.81 8 PBT228.53200.31 14 NP171.55151.99 13

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

