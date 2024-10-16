CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 12.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 811.84 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 12.87% to Rs 171.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 811.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 735.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.811.84735.8727.5726.05244.51226.81228.53200.31171.55151.99

