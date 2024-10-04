Bajaj Finance new loans climb 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Bajaj Finance announced that its new loans booked increased by 13.6% to 9.69 million in Q2 FY25 as compared to 8.53 million recorded in Q2 FY24.

Customer franchise as of 30 September2024 stood at 92.09 million as against 76.56 million as of 30 September 2023.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped by 28.81% to approximately Rs 373,900 crore as of 30 September2024 as compared to Rs 290,264 crore as of 30 September 2023.

Net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 20,100 crore as of 30 September 2024.

The companys deposits book was around Rs 66,100 crore as of 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 54,821 crore as of 30 September 2023, up 20.57%.