Angel One client base rises 61% YoY in September 2024

Angel One said that its client base jumped 61% to 27.49 million in September 2024 as compared with 17.07 million in September 2023. On sequential basis, the companys client base increased 3.2% in September 2024 from 26.65 million posted in August 2024. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.95 million in September 2024, registering growth of 23.3% over 0.77 million in September 2023. Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 47,93,000 crore in September 2024, up 6.9% MoM and up 47.5% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 47,17,300 crore in September 2024, up 6.9% MoM and up 47.3% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 9,100 crore (down 4.9% MoM while up 72.8% YoY ) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 66,600 crore (up 9.7% MoM and up 106.4% YoY) in September 2024.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firm reported 32.56% jump in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 292.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 220.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 74.05% YoY to Rs 1,405.45 crore in Q1 FY25.The scrip rose 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 2,354.90 on the BSE.

The counter declined 2.54% to Rs 2,670 on the BSE.

