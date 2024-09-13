Bajaj Finance now holds 88.75% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance, pursuant to its IPO, has on 12 September 2024:

Allotted 50,85,71,428 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to successful Bidders, which were issued for subscription pursuant to the Fresh Issue; and

Approved the transfer of 42,85,71,428 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to successful Bidders, which were offered for sale by the Company.

As a result of the above, the Bajaj Finance's shareholding in Bajaj Housing Finance stands reduced from 100% to 88.75% (i.e., from 781,95,75,273 to 739,10,03,845 equity shares), of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Bajaj Housing Finance.

Consequent to the above, BHFL ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. However, it continues to remain a subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

