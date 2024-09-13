Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EaseMyTrip.com partners with IIFA

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
EaseMyTrip.com is the 'Official Travel Partner' for the prestigious IIFA Festival 2024. Through this association, EaseMyTrip extends an opportunity to its customers to attend the much-anticipated star-studded event in the Indian entertainment industry.

As part of this association, EaseMyTrip is offering specially curated holiday packages at special prices. These packages provide not only the perfect getaway but also a chance to be part of the star-studded IIFA festivities. A few lucky customers will get a golden opportunity to attend the event with a IIFA pass, adding an extra dash of excitement to their journey

