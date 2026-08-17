Balu Forge successfully commercialises advanced ERFB BB/BT shell variant

Balu Forge Industries announced the successful commercialisation, receipt of the first purchase order for this variant from an Indian ammunition player, and flawless execution of the 155 mm Extended Range Full Bore - Base Bleed (ERFB BB) & Extended Range Full Bore - Boat Tail (ERFB BT) shells.

The pilot supply will be of 10,000 units after which monthly supplies with mutually agreed quantities will commence.

This milestone firmly establishes Balu Forge Industries as one of the first private entities to successfully commercialise this advanced ammunition variant, marking a watershed moment in the indigenisation of critical defence technologies. The successful commercialisation of the ERFB BB/BT shells validate BFIL's state-of-the-art forging and machining capabilities and positions the company at the forefront of the global defence supply chain.