Bank of Baroda appoints Chayani Sundar as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Bank of Baroda announced that it has appointed Chayani Manoj Sundar as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 21 June 2024.

Chayani Manoj Sundar is a Chartered Accountant and ICWA with a Bachelors degree in Commerce. He has approximately 19 years experience of working in the bank. He has considerable experience of working in the area of Financial/Credit Operations.

Desouza Ian Gerard resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) to pursue a career opportunity outside the bank.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,243 branches and 11,033 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 91 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 31 March 2024, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

The public sector banks standalone net profit grew 2.33% to Rs 4,886.49 crore on 15.18% rise in total income to Rs 33,774.87 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 284.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

