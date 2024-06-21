Coforge receives the Great Place To Work Certification

Coforge received the Great Place To Work Certification from the esteemed Great Place To Work India for the fourth consecutive year. Great People co-create Great Workplaces and this prestigious recognition underscores Coforge's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and supportive work environment. Coforge continues to prioritize employee satisfaction, growth, and the well-being of its employees and meets the institute's stringent assessment criteria.

The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace Culture assessment. Great Place To Work measured employee perceptions among 5000 Coforge employees using the rigorous Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey.

