Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge receives the Great Place To Work Certification

Coforge receives the Great Place To Work Certification

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coforge received the Great Place To Work Certification from the esteemed Great Place To Work India for the fourth consecutive year. Great People co-create Great Workplaces and this prestigious recognition underscores Coforge's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and supportive work environment. Coforge continues to prioritize employee satisfaction, growth, and the well-being of its employees and meets the institute's stringent assessment criteria.

The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace Culture assessment. Great Place To Work measured employee perceptions among 5000 Coforge employees using the rigorous Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JAIN University Leads the Way in Psychology Education with Innovative Degree Programs and Specializations

Coforge collaborates with Microsoft to establish Copilot Innovation Hub

Advantage Club Dominates G2 Winter 2024 Report; Named Leader in Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition, and Rewards &amp; Incentives

L&amp;T Technology Services simplifies its organizational structure

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

US Stocks End Mixed On Profit-Taking

GE Power hits 52-week high after receiving LoI from NTPC GE Power Services

TCS expands partnership with Xerox for digital transformation

JSW Infrastructure incorporates WoS - JSW Port Logistics

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility gains after planning to acquire additional stake in InoBat

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story