Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.57% to Rs 18317.30 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 36.58% to Rs 2636.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1930.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.57% to Rs 18317.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15318.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18317.3015318.7575.5172.653446.652538.823446.652538.822636.701930.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News