Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.57% to Rs 18317.30 croreNet profit of Bank of India rose 36.58% to Rs 2636.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1930.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.57% to Rs 18317.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15318.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income18317.3015318.75 20 OPM %75.5172.65 -PBDT3446.652538.82 36 PBT3446.652538.82 36 NP2636.701930.48 37
