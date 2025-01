Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 94.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.47% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 94.34% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.164.0875.3980.641.550.961.380.711.030.53

