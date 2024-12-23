Bata India appoints Amit Aggarwal as whole time director & CFO

Bata India said that the company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Amit Aggarwal as the whole time director and chief financial officer (KMP) of the company with effect from 23 December 2024 for a period of five consecutive years.

Further, Durgesh Singh, who was appointed as CFO (KMP), with effect from 1 December 2024, to facilitate smooth transition upon induction of Director Finance and CFO in due course, has now accordingly ceased to hold the position.

Amit Aggarwal With 20 and more years of extensive experience in financial management, business strategy and digital transformation across the FMCG and D2C sectors, Amit brings a wealth of expertise in driving profitability, optimizing costs, mitigating risks and strengthening governance frameworks. A qualified chartered accountant (ICAI, 2002) with an advanced general management certification from IIM Kolkata, Aggarwal combines technical proficiency with visionary leadership to deliver impactful results.

Amit Aggarwal joins Bata India from SUGAR Cosmetics (Vellvette Lifestyle), where Amit was working as CFO. Amit Aggarwal has previously worked with reputed organizations like Marico, Nestle India, etc., at various positions, including head finance, head of corporate finance & internal audit, etc.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit jumped 52.89% to Rs 51.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 33.99 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Bata India shed 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 1,334 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News