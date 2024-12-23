Kranti Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, BSL Ltd, Signpost India Ltd and Ucal Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2024.

Kranti Industries Ltd surged 16.40% to Rs 89 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21170 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd soared 15.54% to Rs 1209. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1291 shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd spiked 13.49% to Rs 315.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14331 shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd jumped 11.79% to Rs 397.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24435 shares in the past one month.

Ucal Ltd added 11.79% to Rs 240.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6386 shares in the past one month.

