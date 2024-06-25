Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 28.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 28.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 28.50% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.76% to Rs 339.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 1832.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1031.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales549.54328.97 67 1832.681031.26 78 OPM %55.7464.63 -55.6052.36 - PBDT136.95110.76 24 453.66181.16 150 PBT134.51107.65 25 441.85169.32 161 NP104.7381.50 29 339.85130.33 161

