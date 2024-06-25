Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 28.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 28.50% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 549.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.76% to Rs 339.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 1832.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1031.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

549.54328.971832.681031.2655.7464.6355.6052.36136.95110.76453.66181.16134.51107.65441.85169.32104.7381.50339.85130.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News