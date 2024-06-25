Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind-Swift Labs board to mull fund raising

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
Ind-Swift Laboratories said that its board will meet on Thursday, 27 June 2024 to raise funds by issuing one or more instruments through various modes.

The companys board will meet to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of preferential issue/ rights issue/ QIP/ or any other mode as may be considered

Ind-Swift Laboratories is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical products especially active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) & advanced intermediates.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 238.82 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 25.12 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 29.3% YoY to Rs 393.33 crore in Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 1.89% to settle at Rs 118.70 on Monday, 24 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

