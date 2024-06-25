Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.62% to Rs 304.78 croreNet profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 49.02% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.62% to Rs 304.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.55% to Rs 161.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.85% to Rs 1040.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News