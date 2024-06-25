Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 62.62% to Rs 304.78 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 49.02% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.62% to Rs 304.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.55% to Rs 161.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.85% to Rs 1040.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales304.78187.42 63 1040.22623.43 67 OPM %44.5344.13 -51.6641.85 - PBDT57.7332.69 77 242.4082.85 193 PBT53.4329.78 79 227.8671.40 219 NP35.6623.93 49 161.1353.79 200

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

