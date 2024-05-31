Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 130.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 130.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 59.38% to Rs 170.01 crore

Net profit of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 130.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 215.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.38% to Rs 170.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 758.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 485.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 1012.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 806.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales170.01106.67 59 1012.36806.27 26 OPM %95.34-197.20 --33.19-34.56 - PBDT132.48-284.37 LP -672.05-627.69 -7 PBT129.47-288.91 LP -685.44-644.44 -6 NP130.52-215.55 LP -758.18-485.01 -56

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

